Man Climbs Onto Mumbai Skywalk Roof Allegedly Under Influence Of Drugs, Booked; WATCH

A huge drama unfolded on Wednesday morning at the Nana Chowk near Grant Road railway station in Mumbai after a 24-year-old man climbed on the roof of a skywalk allegedly under the influence of drugs. In the dramatic footage, the man was seen being persuaded by police and fire personnel to climb down the skywalk at Nana Chowk. According to officials, the man identified as Shakil Ahiya now faces a police case under the NDPS Act.

After receiving information regarding the incident, police officials reached the spot with fire brigade personnel to rescue the man. In the video, the man can be seen standing up when the officials approached him. Officials tried to convince him to get down from there. After 90 minutes of chasing and convincing, the man was finally caught by fire officials who climbed onto the skywalk.

Rescue operation disrupts vehicular movement

In the video, police personnel can be seen approaching the accused on the roof of a skywalk. They dragged him to another side and pinned him to the roof. Notably, according to sources, the rescue operation took around two hours. Vehicular movement was severely disrupted due to the efforts by police personnel near the Grant Road railway station. Some locals were seen holding a large cloth to rescue the man.

According to sources, the man was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. According to Mumbai Zone-2 DCP Neelotpal, "A case has been filed against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."