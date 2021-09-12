Man Commits Suicide In Rajasthan's Dugarpur

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his house in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Sindhi, a chartered accountant, they said.

Sindhi's domestic help alerted his neighbours on Sunday morning after he did not answer the door despite repeated knocking. Some neighbours peered through a window and saw his body hanging from the ceiling, the police said.

Sindhi hanged himself on Saturday night. His parents and other family members had gone to Gujarat and were not home at the time of the incident, said Station House Officer, Aspur police station, Sanjeev.

The reason behind his extreme step is not yet known, the SHO said.

"His family members have been informed. The body will be shifted to a mortuary after they come," he said.

