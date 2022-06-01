Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was crushed under a car here by three unknown persons who were trying to escape after stealing his goats, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Kairana town in Shamli district, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Rashid.

Police said Rashid was crushed to death by miscreants who were trying to escape the spot with his three goats in a car.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's son Nazim, his father was crushed under the car when he tried to stop the miscreants and get back the goats.

The three fled the spot leaving the car and the animals behind, police said.

According to Circle Officer Jitender Kumar, a case has been registered in this regard against the unidentified persons. PTI CORR ABN RDT TDS TDS

