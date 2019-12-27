Man Decorates Christmas Tree With 'smart' Lights To Remember His Late Sister

In a heartwarming gesture, a landscape artist in Mumbai's Worli area remembered his late sister by decorating a 67-feet Christmas tree with over 50,000 holiday lights out of which 192 were smart lights that were controlled by smart device Amazon Echo powered by Alexa. Douglas Saldanha decorated the tree at his garden in Adarsh Nagar, Worli and the gates will be open till January 6, 2020, for all those who want to get themselves clicked in front of the 'smart' tree. The 'smart' lights on the tree will be assisted by Alexa and people visiting to see the tree will have the option of having the 192 lights change their colours based on their preference.

For example- "Alexa, change the lights to red". Saldanha will also be hosting three parties out of which one was already held for a total of 145 underprivileged children where they received presents by political leaders who gifted them school bags with books and pencil boxes. The architect will also be holding a Christmas party for children on December 28 and a New Year party for all the senior residents living in his colony on January 2.

“Come out so we could do something together"

10-year old boy from California was hailed as a ‘precious angel’ on the internet after he passed notes and presents to make sure his elder sister was alright. Annie DaGrannie was visiting her parents and brother in her hometown when she broke down following a relationship issue. She had locked herself in a bathroom when her younger brother passed a handwritten note, from under the door that read, “Come out so we could do something together and fun and your mood will be better. Ok.” He also presented her an early Christmas hamper to comfort her in the averse situation.

so i locked myself in the bathroom bawling my eyes out ... and next thing i know my 10 year old brother slides these notes under the door.... i don’t deserve him😭💗 pic.twitter.com/vAnl8sjmgi — 🌹✨AnnieDaGrannie✨🌹 (@annieedagrannie) December 14, 2019

(With inputs from agencies)