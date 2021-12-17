Man Dies After Being Thrashed By Hotel Staff Members In Hyderabad

A man died after allegedly being beaten up by some hotel staff members in Hyderabad, who suspected his intentions, when he went into the hotel's cellar after midnight, police said on Friday.

The man, a labourer from Odisha, entered the cellar on December 15 when some staff members were celebrating the birthday of a colleague there, they said.

They allegedly questioned him and beat him up.

Those working at the hotel found his father's (who lives in Odisha) mobile number in his pocket and told him about the incident on Thursday morning.

The father informed his daughter-in-law and she took her husband home.

She did not take him to hospital as there were no major visible injuries.

The man, however, died at home. She then informed police about the incident.

A case of murder was registered and investigation was in progress, police said.

It was not immediately clear as to why the man entered the hotel cellar after midnight, they added.

