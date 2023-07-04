Man Dies After Being Thrashed In Delhi's Wazirabad, 1 Held: Police

A 43-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by another man in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Manoj (35), a resident of Sant Nagar, has been arrested, they said, adding that he was previously involved in five criminal cases.

A PCR call was received at the Wazirabad police station regarding a quarrel. On reaching the spot, police found Parvinder, a resident of Sant Nagar, Burari, in an injured condition and rushed him to a hospital, where he died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary. The statement of eyewitness Girish Babu has been recorded where he has said Parvinder was mercilessly thrashed by Manoj with a stick, the DCP informed.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the quarrel broke out between the deceased and the accused after they brushed past each other while walking on a road. Following a verbal spat during which the deceased abused the accused, the latter allegedly caught hold of a wooden plank and hit the former.

Several raids were conducted and Manoj was apprehended, Kalsi said.