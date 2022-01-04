Man Fakes His Abductions, Demands Ransom From Wife

A bartender faked his abduction and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from his wife to pay off his debt, police said on Monday. Police said now action will be taken against Anup Yadav for misleading them and giving false information. Anup Yadav’s wife filed an abduction case on Sunday night after she received messages for the ransom on her mobile phone.

An FIR under Section 364-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 29 police station and after several hours, Anup was traced to IMT Chowk, Manesar. "During interrogation, it was found that no one had abducted him. He himself had sent messages asking for his money," SHO Anil Kumar said.

"Action will be taken against the accused as per rules for misleading police and giving false information," the SHO said.

