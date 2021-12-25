Man Falls From Second Floor In Jaipur's Shopping Mall, Dies

A man died after falling from the second floor in a shopping mall in Jaipur on Saturday, police said.

He fell on a girl on the ground floor. She is injured and admitted to hospital, they said.

It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or suicide, police said, adding CCTV footage is being examined.

The man's identity is yet to be ascertained, they said. The mall in Jhotwara area here was crowded due to Christmas celebrations.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)