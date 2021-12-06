Man Found Dead With His Head Partially Smashed In Mumbai Flat

The partially decomposed body of a 24-year-old man was found lying in his flat in an MHADA building in suburban Chembur on Monday, police said.

The body of the deceased, identified as Pravin PM, had a major head injury. He was living along with his parents, an official said.

The body was lying in a pool of blood in semi-nude condition when it was spotted by his parents after they returned home, he said.

Prima facie, the killer tried to smash the head of the man after killing him, police said, adding that no signs of force entry were found.

Police are checking footages of CCTVs in the Vashi Naka locality where the building is located, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone six, Krishnakant Upadhyay said a case of accidental death was registered as per the preliminary information. Further investigation is underway.

