Man From Mali Tests COVID-19 Positive In Nashik; District Adds 77 New Cases

The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,13,056 with an addition of 77 new cases on Wednesday, while a foreign national who has arrived here from Africa has tested positive for coronavirus, civic health department officials said.

With one more fatality recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the district increased to 8740, they said.

Also, 28 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery, taking their cumulative count to 4,03,915, the officials said.

As many as 29,57,252 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 5,037 were examined during the day, they said.

Meanwhile, one of the three persons from Mali in West Africa, who visited a company in Satpur MIDC in the district on Sunday, has tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said.

The trio is on a business-related tour.

Swab samples of the 49-year-old Mali citizen have been sent for genome sequencing to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology to find out if he has been infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron, they said.

He was admitted to a Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC)-run hospital on Tuesday, the officials said.

His two colleagues, whose coronavirus tests have come negative, have been quarantined in the hotel they were staying, they said.

In addition, the NMC conducted coronavirus tests on 12 employees of the hotel and all of them returned negative results, the officials said.

