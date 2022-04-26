Man held by CISF for carrying pistol in Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Shahdara metro station on Tuesday for carrying a country-made pistol in his luggage, officials said.

The passenger, a resident of Shamli district, was intercepted around noon during security check, they said.

Carrying arms and ammunition is not allowed inside the metro network.

The passenger has been handed over to the Delhi Police who will conduct further investigation, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region. PTI NES CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)