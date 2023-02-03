Man Held For Assaulting Parking Lot Attendant In Delhi

A 28-year-old teacher of a private school was arrested for allegedly assaulting a parking lot attendant after being asked to pay a fee at PVR Priya in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Meharuali resident Vikram Jeet Singh, works as a PT teacher in a private school in south Delhi, they said.

The injured parking attendant, Vikas Thakur, was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre with injuries to his right temporal region, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, Manoj Kumar, another parking attendant, said Singh parked his Honda Amaze at the lot around 7 pm. He returned around 9.30 pm in a drunken state, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

When Kumar asked him to pay Rs 60 as parking charges, Singh allegedly started abusing him.

Kumar's friend Thakur reached the spot and also requested Singh to pay the charges. However, the accused took out a bat from his vehicle and allegedly hit Thakur on the head before fleeing in his car, Manoj added.

A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vasant Vihar police station.

During the investigation, the police traced the car's registration number and nabbed Singh. They also impounded the vehicle and recovered the bat used to attack Thakur.

Singh has been sent to judicial custody, the police added.

