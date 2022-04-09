Man held for killing 6-yr-old daughter in J'khand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Apr 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his six-year-old daughter in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, a police officer said.

The child's remains were recovered by the police on Friday after pictures of a body buried under sand along river Koel in Medininagar police station area went viral on social media.

The girl's father, Anand Kumar Singh, had filed his daughter’s missing report in Panki police station area, shortly after her murder, the officer said.

The police, suspecting foul play, interrogated the 28-year-old, who then broke down and confessed to the crime, according to the officer.

The accused claimed that he strangulated his daughter to death in a fit of rage, following a brawl with other family members. He then then travelled 45 km to bury her body in the river bed, the officer added. PTI COR BS RMS RMS

