Man held for killing four-year-old son at railway station in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old son by throwing him on a platform at Sanpada railway station in Navi Mumbai, during an argument with his estranged wife, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Shakkalsing Pawar was arrested in connection with the incident that took place on platform no. 4 of Sanpada Railway station on Monday morning, an official from Vashi railway police station said.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, it was stated.

Pawar had had a heated argument with his estranged first wife over the custody of his son Prashant, he said.

After his second marriage, the accused had kept his son with him and was using the boy for begging at the station and at Sanpada signal area next to the Mumbai-Pune Highway, the official said.

Pawar's first wife had approached him to get her son back, and they entered into a scuffle, he said.

During the heated argument, Pawar lifted his son and threw him on the platform twice, inflicting serious head injuries on the child, the official said, adding that the couple then rushed the boy to a civic hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case under section 302 (murder) was registered at Vashi railway police station, following which the accused was arrested, he said. PTI DC ARU ARU