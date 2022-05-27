Man held for mobile phone snatching on DU's North Campus

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a Delhi University student on the North Campus, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sultan, a resident of Azad Market, they said.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old BA final-year student of Delhi University's South Campus reported that she came to the North Campus of DU along with her friends.

Around 9 am, they were on their way from Hansraj College towards Kirori Mal College when a person on a scooty came from behind, snatched her mobile phone and fled away towards Kirori Mal College, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police scanned footage from around 20 CCTV cameras. Later, they zeroed in on the suspect and identified the scooty in a CCTV footage.

The owner of the scooty was identified as the brother of the suspect. A raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended from nearby his home, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The mobile phone and the scooty were recovered from the possession of Sultan, police added. PTI NIT CK

