Man held for raping 8-year-old girl

Lalitpur (UP), May 24 (PTI) Police have arrested a man in connection with the rape of an 8-year-old girl in a village, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Girjesh Kumar said based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

In the complaint, the mother alleged that her daughter was lured by the accused on Monday and then raped.

Police have registered a case against the accused and he has been arrested, the ASP said. PTI COR NAV RDK

