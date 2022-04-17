Man held for raping daughter in UP's Saharanpur: Police

Saharanpur (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter, police said on Sunday.

Citing the complaint lodged by the girl, Superintendent of Police (city) Rajesh Kumar said the victim is the daughter of the accused from his first wife, who is no more.

In the complaint lodged on April 9, the girl has alleged that she was raped by her father, who also threatened her of dire consequences, if she revealed anything, he said.

The police arrested the man on Saturday evening, the SP (city) said, adding that he has been sent to jail. PTI CORR NAV TDS TDS

