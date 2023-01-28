Man Held For Threatening To Carry Out Serial Blasts In Gujarat City

A man was detained here for allegedly threatening to carry out serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Republic Day, police said on Saturday.

Om Prakash Paswan, a resident of Devrar village, was taken into custody by a team of the Gujarat Police Friday night, Station House Officer of Maniyar police station Praveen Singh said.

Officials said the office of the Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad had received a letter on January 25 threatening to blow up various places in the city including a railway station and a bus stand. During probe by the Gujarat Police, it emerged that four people were involved in sending the letter, of whom one was a resident of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

In this regard, a team of the Gujarat Police arrived at Maniyar police station on Friday and from there it, along with the local police, travelled to Devrar village, officials said.

The main accused, Paswan, was nabbed from his house, they added.

Police sources said Prakash worked in the private sector and had come home three days ago from Ahmedabad.

Police said he had no criminal record so far.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)