Man held in Gurugram for making extortion bid

Gurugram, Mar 28 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman posing as jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, police here said.

The accused was identified as Deepak alias Mithi, a resident of Fajjupur Neemka village in Faridabad district.

One car, an illegal pistol, and a few cartridges were recovered from his possession, they said.

The accused was produced in a city court on Monday and was taken on a two-day remand, they said, adding they are still conducting raids to arrest his two other associates.

The accused has been found to be involved in cases of attempt to murder, assault, snatching with injuries, and presenting false evidence in court.

He was in prison and had come out on bail only in February, said police.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Rohit Kapoor, who has a furniture business, said that around 4 pm on Saturday, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number.

“The caller threatened me with dire consequences if I did not pay Rs 50 lakh in two days. He claimed to be gangster Neeraj Bawana. When I asked him to repeat his name, he refused and disconnected the call,” Kapoor said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on Sunday under section 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok Police Station, police said.

A team of Sushant Lok crime unit led by Inspector Sandeep nabbed Deepak from Kadarpur Chowk driving a Wagon R and carrying a weapon, police said.

“A friend of a friend of accused Deepak used to work as a driver with the businessman earlier who told Deepak that he was a good prospect.

“The driver and his friend along with the accused Deepak hatched the plan to extort money from the businessman. They gave him a call using the name of gangster Bawana. We are trying to find out why he used the gangster’s name,” said ACP (Crime), Gurugram, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

Last month too police had arrested a man named Anshu, a Jhajjar native, and a minor from Bahadurgarh, for allegedly making extortion calls to a businessman and his factory manager claiming to be henchmen of gangster Bawana. PTI COR VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)