Man held with drugs worth Rs 10.4 lakh in Thane

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after seizing mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 10.40 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

During routine patrolling, a police team spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner on Goandevi Mandir road in Bhayander area on Saturday, senior police inspector Rahul Rakh of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police's central crime unit said.

The police stopped him and during a search seized 52 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10.40 lakh from his possession, the official said in a release.

The accused, identified as Ankit Bharat Jadhav, was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where he got the contraband and to whom he intended to sell it, the official said.