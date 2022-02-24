Man held with gold biscuits worth 30L at Jaipur airport

Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) Custom officials have arrested a man at the Jaipur International Airport and recovered gold biscuits worth Rs 30 lakh from him, officials said on Thursday.

The passenger had arrived on a flight from Dubai, they said.

"During the course of rummaging, five rectangular gold biscuits collectively weighing 583.20 grams and valued at Rs 30 lakh were found concealed under the cushion of a passenger's seat which were duly wrapped in a poly sheet," a customs official said.

The gold has been seized under the Customs Act, 1962, the official said.

Thereafter, the person occupying that particular seat was identified after checking the boarding passes, the official said.

"On being questioned, the passenger admitted to having smuggled the gold," they added. PTI SDA TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)