Man hit by car, dragged on bonnet for over 100 metres; ex-bureaucrat's son held

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The son of a retired bureaucrat was arrested for allegedly hitting a man with his car and carrying him on its bonnet for over 100 metres in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, whose video circulated on social media, police said on Friday.

The police have also arrested the bureaucrat under section 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

The injured man, Anand Vijay Mandelia (37), is a city-based businessman and being treated at the Max Super Specialty Hospital.

He is under observation but out of danger, the police said.

In the video of the incident, which was widely circulated on the social media, the man is seen being carried on the bonnet of the car which was being driven rashly. The victim was carried on the bonnet for over 100 metres, the police said.

The accused, a law student, has been identified as Raj Sunderam, they said.

The police identified the vehicle and seized it.

"Sunderam was arrested from outside Le Meridian Hotel, Gurgaon in Haryana. Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 307 (attempt to murder) and 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code have also been added in the case on the basis of facts that emerged during the investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

His has been identified as Pandyan Kalyan Sunderam. He retired as a Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry. He was bound down under section 212 of the IPC and released as per law, the DCP said.

The police received information about the hit-and-run incident near Greater Kailash-1 on Tuesday. The injured was shifted to Max Hospital and a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused earlier also used to drive his car rashly. A day before the incident, the residents asked him not to drive his vehicle in such a way. Anand was trying to stop the car as seen in the viral video. The person hit Anand and carried him on the car's bonnet for over 100 metres. Later, Anand fell on the road and received injury on his skull,” one of the relatives of Anand said. PTI NIT SMN SMN

