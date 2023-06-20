Man Hoax Calls Bomb Threat At I-T Offices In Hyderabad, Arrested

Hyderabad Police on Monday apprehended a man for allegedly raising a false alarm about a bomb threat. The accused, identified as Jaini Radhakrishna, dialed the number 100 and falsely warned of bombs planted at the Income Tax department offices. Three separate cases have been registered against him for the offence under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police say the accused had recently made heavy losses in his rice business. This eventually led to tensions with his wife and frequent clashes triggered a divorce. The accused started consuming large amounts of alcohol and tobacco and lost touch with his family members, police said adding that the man was leading a lonely life before his arrest.

According to the cops, the accused decided to scare the Income Tax office with a false bomb threat in an attempt to extort them and thereby get rid of his debts. The accused started making hoax calls to the police about planting bombs after arriving in Secunderabad from Guntur on June 11 and then moving to Hayathnagar in an isolated area.

Radhakrishna claimed he planted bombs in secret places of Income Tax offices at AC Guards, Basheerbagh's Ayakar Bhavan and Gandhinagar's Kavadiguda Secunderabad areas and demanded Rs 1 crore from the Income Tax Department.

His plan, however, failed as he was arrested on June 18 from Sri Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Hayathnagar. The accused has been booked under sections 386, 505 (1) (b), 505 (2) and 507 of the IPC at police stations in Nampally, Gandhi Nagar and Saifabad.