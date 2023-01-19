Man Impersonates As UAE Royal Family Worker, Flees Hotel Without Paying Rs 23 Lakh Bill

A man posing an an employee of the Abu Dhabi royal family stayed at a luxurious Delhi hotel for over four months and then left without clearing a bill of Rs 23 lakh. The incident happened at Delhi's Leela Palace Hotel. The man in question has been identifed as Mohammad Sharif.

The management of the Leela Palace Hotel has launched a police complaint accusing Sharif of fraud, theft and impersonation. The hotel has alleged that the accused stole silverware and other items from room number 427 of the hotel.

According to the police, Sharif was staying at the hotel from August 1 to November 20, 2022 when he suddenly vanished without any information. When he came to the hotel in August, he told people that he was a resident of the United Arab Emirates and an employee of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the Abu Dhabi royal family, police say. The Delhi police is looking for the man and has booked him for theft and impersonification.

As per the hotel authorities, the accused has also stolen silverware and other valuable items from the hotel room. The authorities mentioned that he also used to talk to the staff on a regular basis so as to maintain his reliability.

Fake identity

During his stay at the hotel, the man produced a business card, a UAE resident card and other documents. He is also said to have spoken to hotel residents about the luxurious life he led in the Emirates. Upon investigating his documents and cards, police said his identity was not authentic and that the documents were fake and that he had no connection with the royal family.

However, it is not as if the man did not pay any money. The bill for his hotel stay for four months amounted to Rs 35 lakh. He did clear Rs 11.5 lakh earlier, but left without paying the rest of the amount.

He is said to have given a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the hotel staff staff dated November 20 at around 1 pm, the day he left the hotel.