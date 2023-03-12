Man In Maharashtra’s Amboli Rapes Polish Woman, Absconding

In a shameful incident, Mumbai police registered a case against a man for raping a foreign national in Amboli village of Maharashtra. The search for the accused is underway as he is absconding, said a police official.

The police claimed that the victim is a resident of Poland. The accused has been identified as Manish Gandhi, a resident of Amboli.

"The case has been registered against the accused, Manish Gandhi, in Mumbai's Amboli police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," Mumbai police said.

According to an official who was acquainted with the matter, it was discovered during the preliminary investigation that the accused sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2022.

"After taking inappropriate pictures of the victim, the accused used them to blackmail her. The accused threatened to leak the pictures on social media and intimidated the woman," he said.