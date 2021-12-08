In a bizarre incident, a man gatecrashed his alleged girlfriend's wedding at the moment she and the groom were about to exchange garlands. The filmy incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. The shocking footage is now extensively circulating on social media platforms, where the man is seen taking out a packet of sindoor and forcibly smearing it on the bride's forehead, even when the bride tried to stop him.

Everything happened so quickly that the groom and other relatives present at the scene had the slightest opportunity to do anything. However, soon the relatives released that the man was there to forcibly marry the girl, they held the lover to stop creating any further nuisance. As per local media reports, the boy and the girl were in a relationship, and the couple separated a few months ago when the man went to another city to earn money.

In UP's Gorakhpur, a spurned youth gatecrashed an ongoing wedding and applied vermilion to the to-be bride. Families and relatives tried to overpower him resulting in a major ruckus at the venue.@SaumyaShandily3 @anantmsr @vandanaMishraP2 pic.twitter.com/nZPKHl7VVi — Vivek Pandey | विवेक पांडेय (@VivekPandeygkp) December 7, 2021

On the day of the wedding, the jilted lover appeared before his girlfriend and forcefully applied sindoor. In the video, both the groom and the bride on the stage are seen surrounded by many relatives, as the bride touches the groom's feet, and the groom then takes a garland to complete the Varmala ceremony. The man, who had his face covered by the scarf, quickly jumped on the stage and stunned everyone into silence. The man, however, escaped from the scene, and the wedding was completed the next morning. The ex-boyfriend of the girl was also sent back after the girl persuaded her to leave.

Netizens were left divided after watching the bizarre video. One user took to the comment section and wrote, "I want to know more about this." A second person expressed his curiosity. He asked "What will happen to the couple now? Will it become normal between them?", A third user wrote, "He received the treatment he deserves for gate crashing." A third user commented, "When you really want to marry no matter what".