Man, Juvenile Robs 55-year-old In Delhi, Held With Robbed Items

A man was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing a 55-year-old man of his mobile phone near Pratap Nagar metro station in north Delhi's Gulabi Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Ankur, was involved in more than 10 criminal cases, including robbery and snatching, in Gulabi Bagh, Sarai Rohilla, Moti Nagar and Karol Bagh, they said.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed a man waiting on the roadside. Suddenly, another man is seeing coming from behind and choking the victim. A juvenile also appears at the scene and is seen checking the victim's pocket and taking out the mobile phone. Both of them escape after taking the mobile, the footage showed.

The incident took place on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was planning to go to his home in Kishan Ganj from the Pratap Nagar metro station when the incident took place, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, both the accused Ankur and his accomplice who is a juvenile were nabbed. The robbed mobile phone was recovered from them, he said.

A case under section 392 (robbery), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.