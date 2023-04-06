Man Killed, 4 Children Injured As Pickup Truck Comes In Contact With Overhead Wire In Etawah

One person was killed and four children were injured when a pickup truck with DJ installed on it came in contact with overhead wires in the Civil Lines police station area in Etawah , police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when a procession was taken out from Kanshi Ram colony to Kaliwanh Devi Temple.

A long iron trumpet on top of the vehicle came in touch with the overhead wires leading to the death and injuries, a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar (35). The four children in the age group of eight to 13 years were seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The victims were standing close to the vehicle when the incident took place.