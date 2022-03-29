Man Killed After Being Hit By Train In J-K's Samba

A 32-year-old man died after being struck by a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a railway police official said on Tuesday.

The body of the unidentified man, hit by the Varanasi Express, was found on the track near Bari Brahmana on Monday, the official said.

He said the body has been shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for post-mortem and identification.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)