Man killed during celebratory firing in UP’s Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) A man was killed in celebratory firing during a marriage ceremony in Pipri Bhawanipur village here, police said on Friday.

Sheshmani Pandey (59) died in the incident that happened on Thursday night, they said.

He got injured during the celebratory firing when he along with other family members was going to the village to attend Shailendra Pandey’s ‘tilak’ ceremony, police said.

Sheshmani later succumbed to injuries during treatment, Circle Officer (CO) Jaisinghpur KK Saroj said.

Five people were taken into custody after reviewing the video footages of the procession, Saroj said.

A Bolero vehicle without a number plate was also recovered from the spot, he said.

A case has been registered and necessary legal action is being taken, the CO said. PTI COR SAB NB ANB ANB

