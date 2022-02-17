Man Killed For Pushing Customer At Liquor Shop In Mumbai

A 23-year-old man was killed after he allegedly pushed a man while coming out of a liquor shop in the eastern suburb of Kurla in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at S G Barve Road late on Wednesday night, an official said.

The victim Rajesh Bhalotiya was coming out of a liquor shop when he pushed the accused Rajesh Waghmare, he said.

Enraged about being pushed, Waghmare banged the victim's head on the road, the official said, adding that the shop owner immediately alerted the police.

Bhalotiya were rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, while the accused was later nabbed from the locality, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, he added.

