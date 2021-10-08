Man Killed In Lift Accident In Nagpur Building

A worker was killed in a lift mishap in Itwari Anaj Bazaar area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the man, identified as Madan Purohit (52), slipped into the shaft area on the third floor floor of a building while shifting goods and was crushed by a lift, an official said.

A case has been registered and probe was underway, a Tehsil police station official said.

