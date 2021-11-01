Man Killed In Lightning Strike In Mangaluru

A 33-year old man was killed when lightning struck him at Harekala Aladka in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahman, who was a daily wage worker.

He was taking his cow back home from the fields late on Sunday night when the lightning struck. Though he was rushed to hospital, he died on the way.

He is survived by his wife and two children, one aged three and a 40-day-old baby, the sources said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)