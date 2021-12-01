Last Updated:

Man Killed, Son Injured In Landslide In HP's Kinnaur

A 30-year-old man was killed and his son critically injured as boulders hit their car following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday evening, a state disaster management official said.

Press Trust Of India

The incident took place in Kachrang village in Nichar tehsil.

Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Nathpa village, died, while his son Arnav was injured in the incident, the official said. 

