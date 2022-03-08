Man killed while thwarting niece's abduction in Odisha

Kendrapara, Mar 8 (PTI) A 44-year-old man has been hacked to death as he tried to rescue his niece from being abducted in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Chandrasekhar village in Rajnagar block of the district late on Monday night, the police said.

The woman, around 18 years old, was sleeping in the verandah of her house when three motorcycle-borne men tried to abduct her.

The deceased, identified as Bichitrananda Biswal, was attacked by the three persons with sharp weapons when he tried to save his niece, the police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

The police rescued the woman, and the suspects were identified. A search is on to arrest them, the police added. PTI CORR HMB SBN MM MM

