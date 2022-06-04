Man kills live-in partner in Gurugram suspecting that she was cheating

Gurugram, Jun 4 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Saturday by her live-in partner who suspected that she was engaging in infidelity, Gurugram police said.

The incident took place in Rathiwas village in the morning.

The accused himself called the police and informed them about the murder. He was nabbed.

The kitchen knife used in the murder was also recovered by police. An FIR has been registered at Bilaspur police station and the accused is being questioned.

According to police, the woman was a resident of Tikri Brahaman in Palwal district, while the accused, identified as Rahul alias Sonu (25), is a resident of Gurjar Ghatal village in Rewari district.

The woman had separated from her husband around three years ago and soon went into a live-in relationship with Sonu.

They were living in Rewari earlier and shifted to a rented room in Rathiwas village around two days ago, police said.

A senior police officer said Sonu, a painter, informed police around 8 am on Saturday that he had killed his live-in partner. He stabbed her thrice in the neck. When the police team reached the spot, she was found lying in a pool of blood and the accused was sitting near her body.

Police took the body in their custody and nabbed the accused, who confessed to the killing.

"The accused suspected her of cheating. The two brawled with each other over the same issue this morning. The accused attacked her with a kitchen knife, killing her on the spot. We have nabbed the accused and are questioning him," said Bilaspur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ajay Malik. PTI COR CK

