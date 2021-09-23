Man kills self inside police station in Rajasthan; family alleges murder

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 22 (PTI) A 32-year-old man allegedly killed himself inside a police station here where he was lodged for disrupting public order, police said on Thursday.

However, family members of the deceased alleged that he was killed in custody by police.

Kamal Lodha, 32, was brought to Nayapura police station at around 5 pm on Wednesday on the complaint of his aunt and cousin named Ravi, who said he was creating nuisance in an inebriated state in the family and the neighborhood, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Singh Hingad said.

Lodha, a resident of the Masjid Nayapura area, was accompanied to the police station by his mother, who later went home to collect his ID and photos for legal formalities, he said.

While formalities for his arrest were underway, Lodha asked if he could use the toilet. He was taken to a toilet within the barrack of the police station where he allegedly hanged himself using his shirt and tying it to an iron grill at around 7.15 pm, Hingad said.

A judicial inquiry into the matter has been ordered, he said.

The family members of Lodha, accompanied by former BJP MLA Prahlad Gunjal, staged a dharna outside the police station demanding that staff there be suspended and a murder case be registered against them. They also demanded a government job for a family member and Rs 10 lakh in compensation.

The family refused to receive the body or allow its post-mortem.

The DSP said efforts are underway to persuade them to end their protest.

Kota City Superintendent of Police Vikas Pathak rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Lodha had four cases of theft and five of possessing illegal arms against him. A case was registered against him on August 26 at the same police station for creating a ruckus in an inebriated state, Hingad said. PTI COR VN VN AQS AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)