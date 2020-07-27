Man Loses Life, Grieving Wife States That Medical Apathy Was To Blame

At a time when awareness on no-refusal to medical treatment is being propagated by all including the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of West Bengal, a man allegedly lost his life due to medical apathy in North 24 Parganas. The man died after allegedly being left unattended and not being transferred from the hospital to the ambulance in North 24 Parganas district’s Bongaon city on Saturday night. The only one to have tried to put the ailing man inside the ambulance was his wife.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which all saw the wife struggling in a helpless manner trying to move her husband into the ambulance. It also showed medical staff in PPE suits looking at the struggling woman from a distance, however, none were seen to have helped or even offer any help.

"His name is Madhav Narayan Dutta, got admitted with breathing issues and had a fever as well. Nobody was touching him. They feared that he has coronavirus." said the wife Aparna Dutta, who alleged that no one from the Bongoan Hospital helped him. She stated that people and hospital authorities feared to touch her husband as he had Covid-19 symptoms, however his report on Covid-19 had not arrived then.

The only one who came to the couple's rescue was the brother in law of Madhav Narayan Dutta, the victim. However, his arrival did not seem to help.

"At 5 pm, my brother in law was admitted. At 8 pm, they said take him to Kolkata. No one touched him. My sister was all alone. I came and saw him lying over here in front of the gate. He was admitted from 5 pm. When I came at first, I saw he was breathing." said the man's brother in law, Joydeep Dutta while consoling his sister.

An inquiry has been initiated by the hospital authorities to find out the reason behind the couple not being helped on Saturday.

