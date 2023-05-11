Man Mistakes Period Stain For Bleeding After Sex, Tortures 12-year-old Sister To Death

In a disturbing incident, that shook the nation, a 12-year-old girl was brutally tortured to death by her brother in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, Maharashtra.

The young girl had just started menstruating and had period stains on her clothes, which her brother mistook for evidence of an affair and started torturing her physically in the name of disgrace. According to reports, the accused used tongs to inflict severe burns on several parts of the victim's body.

Her older brother questioned her and demanded to know if she had been physically involved with anyone after noticing blood stains on her clothing. The young girl was living with her older brother and sister-in-law, according to additional confirmation from police officers. She was uninformed about menstruation, thus she had no explanation for the blood discharge. After doing so, the defendant became enraged and tortured the victim with tongs. Later, she was transferred to the hospital, where she was pronounced: "brought dead."

This tragic episode serves as a sharp reminder of the need to raise public awareness of menstruation.

It serves as a reminder for society to improve so that no woman or girl has to experience such heinous atrocities at the hands of the uninformed.