Man On The Run Since 1993 After Committing Double Murder Arrested By Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, on June 16, arrested Avinash Bhimrao Pawar who was on the run since 1993. According to the police, a case was registered against Pawar in Lonavala under charges of murder (IPC Section 302) for killing Dhanraj Thakrasi Kurva (aged 55) and Dhanlaxmi Dhanraj Kurva (50). The case dates back to October 4, 1993, when Pawar along with his two friends-- Amol John and Vijay Arun Desai-- allegedly stabbed and strangulated the victims to death.

3 things you need to know

The police said that the murders took place with the intention of robbery.

The accomplices of Pawar were arrested soon after the crime but he remained on the run for three decades.

The accused was living under the false name of Amit Bhimraj Pawar to avoid suspicion.

Police solve 30-year-old murder case

The absconder was arrested after a Mumbai Police Crime Branch officer received a tip-off. The police was informed about a person residing in Mumbai with a false identity following which he was trapped and interrogated by the Crime Branch. During the interrogation, Pawar confessed to the police about his crime. While on the run, he changed his name multiple times to avoid arrest and kept changing his location to avoid being traced. Moving forward, the Mumbai Police will hand him over to Lonavala Police for further trial.

Mumbai Police DCP Crime, Raj Tilak Roshan, while addressing the media, said, "Crime Branch unit 9 of Mumbai Police had got inputs that one person who has committed a crime, is living in Mumbai with a false identity. Following this, he was apprehended and later during the interrogation he confessed about the murder. He was on the run for the last 30 years. He is an accused in a double murder case." The DCP revealed that he owned a shop near the house of the victims. While his associates were arrested immediately, Pawar escaped and was living in Mumbai's Vikhroli before his arrest.