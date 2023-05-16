Man Perfectly Mimicks Delhi Metro Announcements, Stuns Internet | Watch

Of late, Delhi Metro has been in the news for not-so-good reasons owing to several unimpressive incidents. However, this time it is not for the reason you are thinking. As Delhi Metro has become a lifeline for the national capital in the last few years, regular commuters on Delhi Metro trains must be familiar with the daily announcements made inside the coaches. A viral video of a man, identified as Krishnansh Sharma, has stunned the internet with his top-notch mimicry of the voice announcing in Delhi Metro trains.

At every station, commuters hear announcements about the next station and which side the metro gates will open from. Those voices with perfect diction and baritone that have become synonymous with the Metro itself are that of Shammi Narang and Rini Simon Khanna. While many have tried to mimic their voices, Krishnansh Sharma has now aced it. In the viral video, Sharma has perfectly mimicked Shammi Narang’s Delhi Metro announcement.

Sitting inside a metro coach, Krishnansh Sharma, who describes himself as an actor and podcaster on Instagram, mimicked the cautionary announcement of Delhi Metro. Sharing the video on Instagram, he said, ''Seeing the amazing response on my previous reel, I decided to create another one! '' ''Mimicking Delhi Metro male announcer's voice," said a text insert in the video.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 38,000 likes and grabbed over 5 lakh amazed citizens awestruck by the mimicry.

As the internet is amazed by his unique talent, an Instagram user commented, "At first, I thought you are just doing lip sync but then I realized it is your real voice, you are going to be famous soon."

Another user said, "Your fans deserve many more in this series, keep churning them out."

Many others commented 'amazing and tagged Shammi Narang in the post.

Shammi Narang impressed

Notably, earlier this month, Sharma posted his first mimicry video which showed him mimicking Narang's voice while standing inside a crowded coach. The video garnered over 2.6 million views and also received a response from Shammi Narang. Writing in the comments section, Narang said, "Wah… impressive. Kabhi aao humaare studio."