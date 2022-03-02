Man posing as software engineer held for duping Rajasthan resident of Rs 1.76 cr

Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) A man pretending to be a software engineer at Apple was arrested for allegedly duping a Rajasthan resident of Rs 1.76 crore on the pretext of selling him iPhones and other accessories at cheaper prices, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Akshay Patil, who was a resident of Belgaum in Karnataka, was arrested from Bengaluru and brought to Udaipur, they said.

On February 22, Gautam, a resident of Amba Mata area in Udaipur of Rajasthan, lodged a complaint against Patil, saying he first met the accused in Bengaluru in July last year.

Patil posed as a software engineer from Apple and told Gautam that he could get him iPhones and other accessories at prices 30-40 per cent cheaper than the market.

Patil took Rs 1.76 crore from Gautam in installments but kept delaying the delivery of products, police said quoting the complaint.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said a special team was formed after the case was registered. The accused was brought to Udaipur after being arrested and his interrogation was underway, the SP added. PTI AG NB AAR

