Man posing as tantrik held for raping minor girl in Goa

Panaji, Jun 1 (PTI) The Goa police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old man, who posed as a 'tantrik', for allegedly raping a minor girl in North Goa district, an official said.

The girl's mother was also arrested for conniving with the accused in the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

The accused allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl on Monday night at his residence under the pretext of getting all her wishes in life fulfilled, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, the police arrested the accused from Cansa village in Thivim area, he said.

The girl's 43-year-old mother was also arrested for conniving with the accused, he said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and the Goa Children's Act, 2003, the official said. PTI RPS GK GK

