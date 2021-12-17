Man Pours Petrol On Woman, Sets Her On Fire; Attempts To End His Life In Kozhikode

A 22-year old woman suffered serious burn injuries after she was set on fire by a man on Friday at a grama panchayat office in this north Kerala district, police said.

Police said the man, after setting the woman on fire by pouring petrol on her, attempted to end his life by setting himself on fire.

Both have been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital here, they said.

The incident was reported from Thikkodi grama panchayat office at around 10 AM.

An employee of the Panchayat said the flames were contained and both were rushed to a hospital in Koyilandi before shifting them to Kozhikode Medical College.

A postgraduate in computer science, the woman had joined as a project assistant in the Panchayat only four days ago.

Police said the man's identity and the reason behind the crime are being investigated.

