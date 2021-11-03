Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for offences under Gangster Act

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 3 (PTI) A special court here has convicted a man and sentenced him to five years imprisonment for offences under the Gangster Act.

Special Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Gangaram on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Sandeep Singh said Gangaram was booked under the Gangster Act after he was found involved in highway robberies.

He used to rob people along with his gang of three members in areas under the New Mandi police station. The cases against Gangaram pertain to January 30, 2016, Singh said.

The other accused are pending trial, he said. PTI COR ANB ANB

