Man shot at in Shahdara, on accused arrested

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot at allegedly by a group of three men in Krishna Nagar area of Shahdara on Tuesday morning, police said.

The injured has been identified as Jitender alias Jeetu, resident of Ghondali, they said. He was immediately taken to Max hospital in Patparganj as he was critically injured, police officials said.

Police said previous enmity due to a street fight between the assailants and victim and his brother one-and-a-half year back was the motive behind the present incident.

"We were informed about the firing incident at Ghondali Chowk at around 6.22 am at Krishna Nagar police station. He was taken immediately and admitted in Max hospital, Patparganj. Both Crime and Forensic teams visited the spot and recovered five empty rounds fired from two weapons," said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

During investigation, it was revealed that one of the accused with muffled face was waiting at Ghondali Chowk on white Activa scooty and while two other persons with muffled face had fired at Jitender and thereafter, the trio ran away, the senior officer said.

"Immediately, after sometime, at Shakarpur T point, the police team of Shakarpur police station noticed three persons on scooty coming from wrong side, they tried to stop them, but they fired at police team. Their scooty skidded and they all fell down and ran away. Police chased them and the rider identified as Gaurav Arora was apprehended while the other two ran away," he said.

One of the accused -- Gaurav Arora, a resident of Radhey Puri has been arrested while the remaining two who are still on the run have been identified as Prince Wadhwa (24), resident of Geeta Colony and Vikash Panchal, (25), resident of Jagatpuri, police said.

"We have formed multiple teams to hunt the remaining accussed persons. Our investigation is on. The victim is still critical," the officer said.

A FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Arms Act has been registered at Krishna Nagar police station, police said.

Another FIR has also been registered at Shakarpur police station for firing at Police under appropriate sections of law, they said.

A country made pistol, a fire round and the vehicle used in commission of crime has also been recovered from the spot, they added.