Man shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Rohini's here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the K N Katju Marg area on Tuesday, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Rohit Yadav, a resident of Samaypur Badli here.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, officials said.

In other incident, a highly decomposed body of a woman was recovered from Haiderpur water treatment plant on Tuesday, police said, adding that the head and limbs were missing. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

