Man Shot Dead In Delhi's Chand Bagh

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified people in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident of firing was reported around 12.40 pm.

The family took the injured to hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, the family said two men called the victim by name at the door and when he came out, they fired at him and ran away, police said.

They said the wife of the victim is a rape survivor. The rape case was registered at Loni police station in Ghaziabad this year. The family had shifted to a rented accommodation about two and half months back, the officer said.

His wife also disclosed that they had received threat form the accused in the rape case and she lodged a complaint at Loni police station, police said.

The man, who was shot, had a criminal background and he was booked in a drug peddling case in Loni, police said.

A case has been registered in this matter and investigation has been taken up. Police teams have been formed and various angles are being looked into, they added.

