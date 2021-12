Man Shot Dead In Pune; One Detained

A 33-year-old man was shot dead in Katraj area in Pune in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Four men came on two motorcycles and one of them opened fire at Sameer Manoor, an official said.

Police suspect the attack could be the fallout of a monetary dispute.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the attack was a fallout of some dispute over money between the deceased and the attackers. We have detained one person and further probe is on," said Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Meanwhile, another official from the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said multiple shots were fired at Manoor.

He died on the spot.

