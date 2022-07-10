Man slits throat of his mother in Mumbai; tries to kill himself by jumping before train

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Depressed over a property issue, a 21-year-old man allegedly killed his 46-year-old mother by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon at their flat in suburban Mulund on Saturday, police said.

The accused, Jayesh Panchal, later tried to kill himself by jumping in front of a local train at Mulund railway station but was saved by an alert Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

The incident came to light when neighbours of the Panchals in a housing society in Vardhaman Nagar saw blood stains outside their flat and alerted the police.

When police personnel entered the flat, they found a woman, later identified as Chhaya Panchal, lying in a pool of blood, a police official said.

Police also found a note written in Gujarati language and a knife.

"Police then called up the husband of the deceased woman. He translated the note and said his son had committed the crime as he was depressed over some property issue," the official said.

The accused was admitted to a hospital and booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added. PTI ZA NSK NSK

